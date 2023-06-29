PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ford Motor Company is renewing its partnership with Team Rubicon, donating 17 specially-outfitted vehicles and investing $2.5 million for their disaster relief efforts.
Watch the video above to learn more.
by: Ashley Howard
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Howard
Posted:
Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ford Motor Company is renewing its partnership with Team Rubicon, donating 17 specially-outfitted vehicles and investing $2.5 million for their disaster relief efforts.
Watch the video above to learn more.