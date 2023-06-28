PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former NFL player Chris Valletta – co-founder of Mission — has dedicated his life to bringing awareness to and finding real solutions to the number one weather related threat: Heat.

Valletta has partnered with athletes, laborers and warfighters to use cooling technology and heat-safety protocols that improve comfort, safety and performance of everyone that lives, works or plays in the heat. Now, he is applying those learnings for companies including UPS.

Watch the video above to learn more.