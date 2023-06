PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ahead of the Waterfront Blues Festival, XPort Bar and Lounge is hosting the second annual Blues Fest Sound Check.

The lounge, which is located inside the Porter Hotel, will be filled with music from Blues Fest performer Lo Steele, along with drinks and signature bites.

XPort even created a mojito-isnpired cocktail for the event called Steller Blues.

