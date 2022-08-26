It’s a big day today at George Fox University. With new students moving in and a recent win for the athletics department, the Director of Athletics, Adam Puckett, is starting the school year — and new season — strong. This marks the first time in school history that George Fox has won the McIlroy-Lewis All-Sports Trophy, awarded to the Northwest Conference school with the most points (based on league finishes) over the course of an entire academic year. George Fox joined the NWC in the 1995-96 school year. Everyday Northwest Correspondent Nicole DeCosta learns all about the win and how student athletes are preparing for this season.

According to the school, the Bruins earned the bulk of their points with seven league championships. They were league champions in men’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s track and field in the spring. They also captured conference titles in men’s and women’s cross country in the fall.

George Fox was the only NWC school with all of its spring sports active in their respective conference postseasons, and those teams finished no lower than fourth in the spring sports standings. In addition to their champions, the Bruins notched a runner-up finish in softball, third-place finishes in men’s golf and baseball, and a fourth-place finish in women’s tennis.

George Fox earned 130 All-Northwest Conference honors as a department in 2021-22, as well as three NWC Players of the Year, three Freshman of the Year, and six Coach of the Year honorees.

