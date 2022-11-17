PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thursday is the Portland State University Day of Giving.

Everyday Northwest discussed what makes this cornerstone institution so important to the city as Oregon’s only “public urban research university.”

PSU powers hundreds of unique partnerships and programs that make a real-world impact in Portland and provide hands-on experience for their students.

Biology and pre-clinical health studies major Sophia Kogan joined Everyday Northwest to talk about her PSU experience.

If you’d like to show your support for Portland State, you can text “Portlandstate” to 4-1444.