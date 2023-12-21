Thank you to our sponsors at Falls Distilling, Owners/Distillers, James Manning and Seaneen Rudkin-Manning join Jamie to talk about the the different holiday gins they have available this season, as well as a few suggestions for different cocktails.
by: Jamie Hudson
Thank you to our sponsors at Falls Distilling, Owners/Distillers, James Manning and Seaneen Rudkin-Manning join Jamie to talk about the the different holiday gins they have available this season, as well as a few suggestions for different cocktails.