Thank you to our sponsors at Butterball, this year they have teamed up with Bumble for Friends for the #FindYourTable party in New York. Nicole discusses how they are helping people expand their Friendsgiving with the Learn to Turkey virtual event.
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted:
Updated:
Thank you to our sponsors at Butterball, this year they have teamed up with Bumble for Friends for the #FindYourTable party in New York. Nicole discusses how they are helping people expand their Friendsgiving with the Learn to Turkey virtual event.