PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Christmas a few days away, lifestyle expert Joann Butler shared last-minute gift ideas.
On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Amazon Echo, Grande Cosmetics and WaterPik, watch the video above for more ideas.
by: Ashley Howard
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Howard
Posted:
Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Christmas a few days away, lifestyle expert Joann Butler shared last-minute gift ideas.
On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Amazon Echo, Grande Cosmetics and WaterPik, watch the video above for more ideas.