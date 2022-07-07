Edward Jones’ and Age Wave’s latest study, “Longevity and the New Journey of Retirement,” shows the definition of retirement has vastly changed from that of previous generations. While pre-retirees and retirees viewed their parents’ version of retirement as a time for “rest and relaxation,” when asked about their own retirement today, more than half define it as “a new chapter in life.”

In fact, nearly 60 percent of the survey respondents expect to continue working in some capacity. Regardless of their plans, the research found that retirees who report better quality of life took more steps decades in advance to prepare and plan. Retirees who participated in the study said that they started saving for retirement at age 38 on average, but in retrospect, they should have started saving nearly a decade earlier, at age 29.

Fore more information visit: The New Retirement | Edward Jones