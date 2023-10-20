PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Ashley Howard sits down with Jaime Smith, the owner of Alchemy Plumbing, on how he brings awareness to breast cancer. He speaks on his mother’s ongoing battle with cancer and how emotional that fight has been for him and his family. Jaime also explains how vital this Men Wear Pink fundraiser is for families who can’t afford cancer treatment and the world of difference this campaign will make in their lives.

Click HERE to donate on behalf of Jaime, or any other Portland American Cancer Society Ambassador, to help in the fight against breast cancer.