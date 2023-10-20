PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Ashley Howard sits down with Max Rompa, the owner of Crumbl Cookies, on how he brings awareness to breast cancer. He speaks on his family’s history of battling cancer and explains how vital this Men Wear Pink fundraiser is.

Max lets us know Crumbl Cookies will be holding an in-person fundraiser on Saturday between 12p-5p, as well as donating 15% of every order to the American Cancer Society Men Wear Pink campaign.

Click HERE to donate on behalf of Max, or any other Portland American Cancer Society Ambassador, to help in the fight against breast cancer.