PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest sponsors at Lotus Dental Wellness take a holistic approach when treating their patients and stopped by the studio to share more about their all-ceramic dental implants.
Watch the video above to learn more.
by: Ashley Howard
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Howard
Posted:
Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest sponsors at Lotus Dental Wellness take a holistic approach when treating their patients and stopped by the studio to share more about their all-ceramic dental implants.
Watch the video above to learn more.