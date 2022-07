It is hard to believe that there are places in the United States where citizens don’t have access to clean drinking water or toilets that flush in their homes. According to a new report by the water advocacy group DigDeep, 2.2 million Americans live without a tap or toilet in their homes and the health and economic impacts are staggering. George McGraw, Founder and CEO of DigDeep, joins Nicole DeCosta to discuss this.

For more information visit: DIGDEEP