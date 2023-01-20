KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 11:11 AM PST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 11:37 AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest sponsors at Voost and Serta share a few tricks to make it easier to reach health and wellness resolutions in the new year.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Here are some of the best deals you can get on tech, toys, fashion, kitchen appliances and beauty and personal care.
With a softer body and larger accessories, Mattel designed an updated Barbie doll with preschoolers in mind.
Getting a humidifier can help you have enough moisture in your home to stay healthy this winter.