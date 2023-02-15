PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2023 Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show is underway at the Portland Expo Center through Sunday.
The show features the latest hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor cooking gear.
Watch the videos above to learn more.
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted:
Updated:
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted:
Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2023 Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show is underway at the Portland Expo Center through Sunday.
The show features the latest hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor cooking gear.
Watch the videos above to learn more.