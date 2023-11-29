Whether naughty or nice, cider drinkers will be delighted to discover Portland Cider Co.’s latest holiday releases! Swing by their recently remodeled Clackamas pub & restaurant to taste each new wintertime release & enjoy delectable dishes too.

And, on Saturday, December 9th, visit Portland Cider Co.’s Clackamas pub for their annual Wassail Holiday Party! Toast with new wintertime cider flavors to bless the PNW apple trees, so they bear plenty of fruit next year! The Portland Revels will lead the merriment with pub songs, Morris dancing, and live music!

Visit portlandcider.com/events for tickets!