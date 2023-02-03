PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland International Auto Show is in full swing at the Oregon Convention Center – featuring award-winning vehicles and interactive exhibits through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Everyday Northwest’s Nicole DeCosta talked to Portland International Auto Show Executive Director, Greg Remensperger, to learn more.

Everyday Northwest’s Jamie Hudson talked to auto expert Nik Miles to get the scoop on electric vehicles – including the Toyota BZ4X.

The auto show also features a Jeep and Dodge showcase as the brands plan to reduce carbon emissions. Watch the video below to learn more.

Hyundai is also showcasing the latest smart home technology that can power both homes and vehicles.

The show includes a Nissan showcase, featuring its electric crossover models. Watch the video below to learn more.

Elyssia Lawrence of Portland General Electric was also at the show to talk electric vehicle costs and savings.

