Thank you to our sponsors at the Portland Metro RV Show, Nicole had the opportunity to go out and give us a preview of what you can expect to see on showroom floor during the Expo. The RV show is open 11/9 – 11/12 at the Portland Expo Center.
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted:
Updated:
Thank you to our sponsors at the Portland Metro RV Show, Nicole had the opportunity to go out and give us a preview of what you can expect to see on showroom floor during the Expo. The RV show is open 11/9 – 11/12 at the Portland Expo Center.