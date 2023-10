PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Mike Deckon, the Director of Marketing at the Portland Rescue Mission, visits to explain the importance of The Mission and how the annual Day of Giving affects lives of people in the community who need it most. Your donations today provide meals, vocational job training, addictions recovery treatment, and so much more. Visit portlandrescuemission.org/koin today, or call 877-544-1319, to donate to those in need.