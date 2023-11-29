Thank you to our sponsors at MFS Cash Oregon, Ashley Howard had the pleasure to sit down with Program Director, Riley Eldredge and Tax and Financial Services Manager, Magaly Garcia. MFS CASH Oregon is an economic empowerment program that partners with the IRS to provide free, high-quality tax preparation services. Work as part of a team of 250 passionate and knowledgeable individuals throughout the Portland and Eugene Metro areas dedicated to helping others and making tax prep fun. Volunteer registration is open now! Visit CashOregon.org/volunteer to start making a difference.