PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The non-profit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood is celebrating 25 years and 60,000 cat adoptions ahead of their Kitten Palooza adoption event!

The one-day adoption event on June 24 features over 100 kittens for a $20 adoption fee.

In addition to cat adoption, the non-profit offers spay/neutering and microchip services along with vaccinations and medical exams.

