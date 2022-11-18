PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the holidays approaching, those wanting to shop local can visit My People’s Market at the Oregon Convention Center.

With 151 vendors, the market features everything from apparel and accessories to home goods, books, snacks and more.

Amanda Park of Prosper Portland, and an organizer of My People’s Market, along with Hey-Day Doughnuts owner Lisa Wynn joined Everyday Northwest to talk about the market as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

My People’s Market is open Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.