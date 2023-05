The Skamania County Fairgrounds are hosting the Country Chic and Community Garage Sale Friday, May 5, and Saturday May 6. May 1 (Skamania County).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Country Chic and Community Garage Sale are running all weekend long at the Skamania County Fairgrounds – featuring antique and vintage goods, repurposed furniture and more.

The sales run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.