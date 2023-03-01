KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 11:11 AM PST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 11:11 AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sumner College has launched its new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program — featuring a Clinical Simulation Lab and a new cohort every 10 weeks.
Watch the video above to learn more.
If you use a windshield cover, you can at least forget about scrapping the ice off your windshield to save some time and hassle.
When buying cowboy boots, there are a few aspects to consider, such as how far up they go on your legs and their design.
The National Read Across America Day takes place every year on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. It has been called Dr. Seuss Day because of this.