PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lindsay Borkowski, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sunriver Resort shares the details of your next stay. Sunriver Resort has observatory viewings for stargazing, planetarium shows, indoor pickleball courts, horseback riding, golf, and so much more.

This “Sunriver Secret Season”, you can also earn a $100 resort credit every day, during your stay.

Visit sunriverresort.com to view the lodge and accompanying experience.

Enter the Getaway Giveaway contest at koin.com/contest for your chance to win a two night stay and $100 in dining credits!