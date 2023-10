PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Our sponsors at Kia America are hosting the 8th annual Rebelle Rally, an all-women, off-road, navigational challenge through the deserts of the American southwest, from October 12th through the 21st. Drivers from team “KIALOHA” Susie Saxten and Verena Mei speak with Nicole DeCosta about their time competing and what they’re looking forward to this year.