The 41st Northwest Cherry Festival takes place in The Dalles April 22, 23, and 24. The festival is set in the Columbia River Gorge and showcases The Dalles’ deep agricultural heritage and Western roots, according to The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s theme is “I Spy The Dalles.” Enjoy a carnival by Rainier Amusements, the Gorge’s largest parade, a classic car show, Cherry Idol singing competition, Community Fair, Little Royals, Cherry Trail, pie eating contest, and more.

For more information visit: Northwest Cherry Festival 2022 – The Dalles Area Chamber Of Commerce (thedalleschamber.com)