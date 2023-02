The Old Spaghetti Factory in Vancouver, Washington is celebrating its 20th anniversary with some special offers on Wednesday, February 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Old Spaghetti Factory in Vancouver, Washington is celebrating its 20th anniversary with some special offers on Wednesday, February 1.

Everyday Northwest’s Nicole DeCosta visited the restaurant to learn more.

The Vancouver location also shared the secret behind scooping spumoni.

Watch the videos above to learn more.