Everyday Northwest along with The Peninsula Optimist Club is celebrating our “Day of Giving” to support the Sunshine Club. They’re feeding some of our most vulnerable citizens in Portland. To make a donation and support The Sunshine Club visit: Donation Form (donorperfect.net)

For more information visit: Home – Sunshine Division

For more information visit: Portland OR News & Weather | Portland, OR | KOIN.com

* This segment contains sponsored content