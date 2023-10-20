PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Nicole DeCosta meets Terry, a Portland Rescue Mission New Life Program Alumni, who explains how the Portland Rescue Mission helped change his life and offered him all the resources he needed to start a New Life. He speaks on the community and skills he’s gained, as well as the accomplishment and celebration of graduating the program.

The Portland Rescue Mission and the annual Day of Giving affects lives of people in the community who need it most. Your donations provide meals, hope, vocational job training, addictions recovery treatment, and so much more. Visit portlandrescuemission.org/koin today, or call 877-544-1319, to donate to those in need.