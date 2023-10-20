PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Nicole DeCosta visits with June Cassell, the Guest Relations Coordinator at the Portland Rescue Mission, who explains the importance of The Mission and how the annual Day of Giving affects lives of people in the community who need it most. Nicole meets James, a participant in the Connect Program, who tells us how the Portland Rescue Mission has personally helped him in his journey to independence.

Your donations provide meals, vocational job training, addictions recovery treatment, and so much more. Visit portlandrescuemission.org/koin today, or call 877-544-1319, to donate to those in need.