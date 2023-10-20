PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Nicole DeCosta visits with Erin Holcomb, the Director of Staff Ministry at the Portland Rescue Mission, who explains the importance of The Mission and how the annual Day of Giving affects lives of people in the community who need it most, including the women and children living in homelessness. Nicole meets Andrea, a participant in the New Life Program, who tells us how the Portland Rescue Mission has personally helped her and her children in their journey to a safe, healthy community.

Your donations provide meals, hope, vocational job training, addictions recovery treatment, and so much more. Visit portlandrescuemission.org/koin today, or call 877-544-1319, to donate to those in need.