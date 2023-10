PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — The Rose City Vintage Market is back, happening over two days this Saturday and Sunday, October 21st-22nd.

David Marshall, owner of Junk Empire, and Nedim Korkmaz, the owner of Nomadic Vintage PDX, visit Everyday Northwest to preview a selection of items you can expect to find at the Portland Expo this weekend. Visit rosecityvintagemarket.com to get your tickets today!