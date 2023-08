PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Our sponsors at Bridgeport Laser and Wellness are dedicated to providing patients with state-of-the-art approaches to support each individual’s thoughtful aging journey, while also maintaining the highest level of care and support.

Watch the video above to see Ashley go to their wellness center to get a firsthand look at one of their treatments, Potenza RF Microneedling- to learn all about this groundbreaking technology and its many benefits.