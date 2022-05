Two health crises among youth — a mental health crisis and a vaping epidemic — pose increasing threats to a generation of young people. A Truth Initiative Survey found that 93 percent of young e-cigarette users reported that vaping nicotine negatively affected their lives because it made them feel more stressed, depressed, or anxious. Amy Taylor — Chief of Community Engagement for Truth Initiative — and Giana Darville — Truth Initiative Youth Board Liason share in more detail.