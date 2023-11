Support local charities at this year’s Abbey Road Farm Holiday Lights Wine Walk! Bring all your friends and the whole family. Come see the farm all dressed up in holiday lights and pet your favorite farm animals, all while sipping on incredible wine!

Each weekend, Abbey Road Farm will be donating all proceeds to a different local charity.

Enjoy farm lights galore every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 17th!

Visit abbeyroadfarm.com/winewalk for all information.