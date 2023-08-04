PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to the Clark County Fair. It includes admission into the fair and a few ride tickets as well!
The fair runs from August 4th through the 13th. Visit the link below to enter.
Posted:
Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to the Clark County Fair. It includes admission into the fair and a few ride tickets as well!
The fair runs from August 4th through the 13th. Visit the link below to enter.