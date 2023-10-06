PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Plan to spend your weekend in Newport, Oregon, next weekend to witness the 2023 Annular Eclipse on the Oregon Coast. The annular eclipse this year will be much different than the total solar eclipse we saw in 2017 because the entirety of the sun will not be fully hidden by the moon in totality as it was then. The eclipse is set to make landfall in Newport on October 14, 2023, at 8 a.m. and will reach “annularity” just after 9 a.m. That’s when the moon does not cover the entire disc of the sun so that a ring of sunlight surrounds the shadow of the moon, according to DiscoverNewport.com. It’s going to be spectacular. Learn more — and start planning your trip — at DiscoverNewport.com.