PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Northwest Black Comedy Festival is kicking off its seventh year in Portland on Feb. 16.

During 2023’s show, fest Co-founder Tyrone Collins says fans can watch 10 showcases, four live podcasts and a panel about working in comedy.

“It’s going to be action-packed from beginning to end,” Collins said.

The fest runs from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 with tickets on sale online.

Watch the video above to learn more.