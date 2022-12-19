PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’ve ever watched an episode of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out” then you’ve seen Justina Valentine killing it on stage –rapping at the drop of a dime.

This holiday season, Valentine puts her acting skills on display in her original Christmas movie “Fuhgeddabout Christmas.”

“A lot of people know me for my rapping skills,” Valentine said. “What they don’t know, is I really have a real whacky, goofy side to me and I like to play characters. So, in this movie, I’m getting my Eddie Murphy on, alright, I’m channeling Tyler Perry; I’m playing six different characters.”

The film also features stars like Nick Cannon, Fetty Wap, Teresa Giudice and Perez Hilton.

“They all came through, believed in me and believed in the vision and that was the most incredible part of this whole process,” Valentine said of making the film.

“Fuhgeddabout Christmas” premiers on Wednesday, Dec. 21 on VH1.