PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — It’s a holiday tradition for many — and this year, the Oregon Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker is breaking records.

Ending on Dec. 24, the company’s Nutcracker performance has already set an all-time sales record for the company.

Everyday Northwest brought on Oregon Ballet Theatre Executive Director Shane Jewell to discuss the holiday classic and what’s in store for the company in 2024.