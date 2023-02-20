PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – John Nilsen & Swimfish, a Portland-based rock band, announced their upcoming album, “Two Stories,” with an album release party to follow.

The band has yet to announce the release party venue, however, guitarist, pianist and vocalist John Nilsen says they’ll play a mix of songs off the new record and their back catalog.

The album features folk-rock elements and takes “an in-depth look at two people and how they inevitably meet,” Nilsen said.

Nilsen, who released his first album in 1983, says his passion for music keeps him going in the industry.

“I love it, I think that’s it,” Nilsen said. “There’s something that happens when you have this union of music and friends, and that’s what happens in music. And so, it feels very, very good, it keeps me doing what I know I need to be doing, it keeps me pushing forward all the time artistically, I just can’t beat that.”