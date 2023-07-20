If you were a fan of Barbie toys and playsets growing up, then you’re in luck because Barbie, Ken and their crew are coming to a theater near you with the release of the movie ‘Barbie.’ The film is hitting the theaters on July 21 and film critic Lonita Cook is giving us all a little taste at what’s to come with a review of the film.

Ashley Howard spoke with Lonita to get the inside scoop on the heavily promoted film and see what’s in store for Barbie and her exciting journey.

Watch this video to learn more about the review!