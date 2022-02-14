‘Everyday Northwest’ coming to a TV near you Feb. 14

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brand new lifestyle show is debuting Monday for the Portland metro area.

“Everyday Northwest” premieres on Feb. 14 on Portland’s CW (KRCW), KOIN 6’s sister station.

The show, which airs at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, is hosted by Ashley Howard and will feature Nicole DeCosta in regular segments in the studio and in the field.

“Everyday Northwest” will feature a mix of sponsored and unsponsored content.

“There are businesses and people here with great stories to tell,” Howard said in a press release. “We’re going to tell those stories differently. These aren’t commercials. They’re conversations. We’re looking for guests who want to engage with a large audience. That’s what we’re here to do, every day.”

“We’re tremendously proud of the team we’ve assembled to bring this show to life,” said Tom Keeler, Vice President and General Manager of KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW, said in a statement. “‘Everyday Northwest’ is another good example of our company’s commitment to localism. We know there is a built-in audience here of people who share that commitment and philosophy. We’re doing this show for them.”

