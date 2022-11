PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Who doesn’t love to win prizes?

Turns out, the team at Everyday Northwest on Portland’s CW loves giving them away to their viewers!

The prizes are changing all the time, so make sure you tune in to learn the latest details.

However, fill out the form below and you will have a chance to be picked.

Loading…

Everyday Northwest airs Monday through Friday starting at 9 a.m. on Portland’s CW.