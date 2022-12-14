PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While some kids may ask for at least one device this holiday season, some parents may be unsure of which kid-friendly tech to get.

Lifestyle guru Bobbie Thomas joined Everyday Northwest to share advice for choosing the right age-appropriate technology for kids.

“Screens are here to stay, but we can think about purchasing screens or devices that are designed for kids,” Thomas said.

Thomas highlighted several kid-friendly devices including Kindle for kids, Amazon Fire kid’s tablet and the Echo Dot for kids.

Thomas explained the Amazon Fire kid’s tablets also include parental controls like the parent dashboard.

“The parent dashboard makes it really easy for you to toggle through time limits, age filters…even their usage history,” Thomas explained. “You don’t want to hover over your child, it’s not fun for you and it’s certainly not a great experience for them. But they feel independent, and you feel good about…customizing their digital experience with what aligns with you as a parent.”

Thomas also highlighted the variety of content the tablets offer kids, from “littles” to 12-year-olds.

“It helps them move between videos, music, books and more,” Thomas said.

Watch the video above to learn more about what kid-friendly tech to look for and how to get the most value from your purchase.