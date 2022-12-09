PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Before you add items to you cart while online shopping for the holidays, experts share the importance of antivirus and identity protection to protect your devices, identity and privacy.

Webroot Senior Security Analyst Tyler Moffitt warns phishing scams are “hands down the number one way, whether you’re an individual consumer or business, that you’re going to be compromised or have identity theft.”

According to Moffitt, the most common forms of phishing come through the phone or email and say experts are seeing scammers commonly inquire about failing to deliver a package and asks for the consumer’s information.

To avoid falling for these scams, Moffitt advises consumers to check the retailer’s website to track orders and to make online purchases with credit cards, which can be easier to dispute fraudulent charges.