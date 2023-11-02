PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Comprehensive, annual eye exams with your Doctor of Optometry can diagnose diseases, such as diabetes. As part of the “Eyes on Diabetes” series running the month of November, we’re learning more about the importance of scheduling our annual eye exams in November. On behalf of our sponsors at Johnson & Johnson, MacuHealth, Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute, and the Oregon Optometric Physicians Association, today we’re joined by Dr. Laura Armstrong from Alberta Eye Care and Eyestrong to learn more.