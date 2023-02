PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman-owned Portland esthetics boutique is offering Valentine’s Day specials to keep skin happy amid cold Pacific Northwest weather.

Ruby Violet Skincare in has been around for nearly 20 years — offering a highly personalized experience for customers.

Owner Sarah Szper joined Everyday Northwest to share the boutique’s specials, including a custom facial, lip and eye treatment.

Watch the video above to learn more.