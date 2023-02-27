KOIN.com
by: Ashley Howard
Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 01:14 PM PST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 11:03 AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new book hitting the shelves is inspiring children to write stories about the first time they saw themselves in a book.
“Finally Seen” author Kelly Yang joined Everyday Northwest to share more.
The National Read Across America Day takes place every year on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. It has been called Dr. Seuss Day because of this.